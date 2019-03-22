Chelsea boss Sarri plots move for Inter star Vecino

Bengaluru, March 22: Despite the threat of the Chelsea sack hanging over him, Maurizio Sarri plans to sign another of his former players, according to the Italian media.
Sarri has come under a lot of pressure in his position at Stamford Bridge as the club's Premier League top four hopes hang in the balance. But according to reports in Italy, the Chelsea boss is pressing ahead with plans for next season by looking at Inter Milan star Matias Vecino.
The 27-year-old Uruguayan midfielder is one of Sarri's top targets in the summer. But whether Chelsea will be in a position to sign anyone in the close season is hugely debatable given they have been hit with a transfer ban by FIFA.
The club have appealed the stiff sentence given to them for breaking regulations over the signings of young players, but at the moment the ban stands and they will be unable to bring in any new faces.
Sarri has pressed ahead with scouting possible targets in any case as the club desperately fight to overturn the ruling. It is claimed he wants to bring in Venico for a £26million deal as he looks to sign another player he has worked with in the past.
The Italian brought in Jorginho from his previous club Napoli last summer, and followed that up by signing Gonzalo Higuain in January.
And if he does follow through on his interest in Venico, who he worked with at Empoli, it would be the third former player Sarri has drafted in at Stamford Bridge.
The big problem for the 60-year-old, however, is that whetther he will still be in charge next season to carry out his plans.
With the pressure mounting on Sarri, the Blues stutter in the league and currently lie in sixth place.
Champions League football is vital for the club, and if they miss out on qualification it could spell the end for Sarri.
The one saving grace is they still have the chance to seal a spot in the competition if they win the Europa League season, where they have been drawn to face Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals.
But amid concerns over his refusal to change his style of football, and with some fans planning to boycott home matches in protest, even lifting that trophy may not be enough to save his job.