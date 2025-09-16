'Pakistan can be beaten by...': Irfan Pathan names Two IPL Franchises who can thrash Pakistan

Football Chelsea Returns To Champions League Action Against Bayern Munich: Key Stats And Predictions Chelsea makes its Champions League return against Bayern Munich after a two-year absence. This article explores key statistics, player insights, and match predictions for this highly anticipated encounter. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

Chelsea are set to re-enter the Champions League after a two-year hiatus, facing Bayern Munich in their first match since the 2022-23 season. This encounter takes place in Munich, a city that holds fond memories for Chelsea fans. Bayern, under Vincent Kompany, are in excellent form, having scored 14 goals in three league matches this season. Meanwhile, Chelsea recently drew 2-2 with Brentford.

Both teams are known for their attacking style, promising an exciting match. Historically, Bayern have had the upper hand against Chelsea in the Champions League. They have won three of their last four encounters, including both legs of their most recent meeting in the 2019-20 season. Chelsea's loss percentage against Bayern is their highest against any team they have faced at least five times in Europe.

Bayern Munich have been prolific this season, scoring more goals than any other team in Europe's top five leagues. Their expected goals (xG) rank joint-third alongside Real Madrid. The Bundesliga champions remain unbeaten this season, posing a significant challenge for Chelsea's defence. Harry Kane has been instrumental for Bayern, scoring 11 goals across all competitions.

Kane's supporting cast includes Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, and Joshua Kimmich. Gnabry leads Bayern with four assists this season, while Olise has contributed three assists. Kimmich has created 28 chances and provided two assists from a team-high 4.3 expected assists (xA). Since 2022-23, Kimmich has completed more passes and created more chances than any other player in the Champions League.

Since April 2023, Chelsea have won 12 of their last 13 European matches outside qualifiers. This run includes their Conference League triumph last season and a Club World Cup victory over Paris Saint-Germain this summer. In the Premier League, Chelsea have scored nine goals so far, matching Arsenal and Liverpool's tally.

Enzo Maresca can be optimistic about his team's attacking potential with Cole Palmer returning from injury. Palmer scored shortly after coming on as a substitute against Brentford and has been involved in eight goals in his last eight club games internationally. Estevao is another young talent who could make his Champions League debut at just 18 years old.

Players to Watch: Neuer and Palmer

Manuel Neuer is on the verge of reaching a milestone with 99 Champions League wins. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Thomas Muller, and Iker Casillas have surpassed 100 victories in the competition. Neuer holds records for clean sheets and saves among goalkeepers with over 50 appearances in the tournament.

Cole Palmer's return to fitness is timely for Chelsea. He made an immediate impact against Brentford by scoring within minutes of coming off the bench. Palmer has been directly involved in eight goals across his last eight international club games.

Bayern's Home Advantage Against English Teams

Bayern Munich boast an impressive home record against English clubs in the Champions League. They have lost only once in their last 11 home matches against English sides since March 2019 when they were defeated by Liverpool. During this period, Bayern have beaten five different English teams including Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson might feature against his parent club Chelsea after joining Bayern on loan. However, any appearance would likely be brief as he adjusts to his new surroundings.

The Opta supercomputer predicts Bayern will win Wednesday’s clash with a probability of 54.9%. Chelsea’s chances stand at just 23%, while there’s a 22.1% likelihood of a draw according to simulations run by Opta data analysts.