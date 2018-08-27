Chelsea deny rumours of Abramovich planning to sell the club

Kolkata, August 27: Reports of current owner Roman Abramovich trying to sell Chelsea has been denied by the Premier League club itself.
There were rumours that Abramovich is trying to sell Chelsea for a reported £2.2 billion.
Sources close to the Russian buseinessman said that Abramovic reportedly turned to an American investment bank, Raine Group to attract big-money offers.
The news comes just days after a report circulating that fellow Premier League club Liverpool were up for a takeover worth the same amount.
However, Chelsea denied those rumours. The club said nothing had changed since reports of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover offer.
The news comes soon after the recent tensions between Britain and Russia. Britain accused Russia of poisoning former double-agent Sergei Skripal in Britain in March.
Abramovich had also ran some issues with his England visa earlier this year which resulted in him missing Chelsea's FA Cup final victory against Manchester United in May.
Chelsea have currently put a halt on their ambitious £500 million renovation of Stamford Bridge, and instead spent on player signings like Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga along with replaced coach Antonio Conte with Maurizio Sarri.