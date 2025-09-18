Football Chelsea Deserved Better Than 3-1 Defeat To Bayern Munich In Champions League Opener Cole Palmer expressed that Chelsea deserved a better result after their 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Despite strong moments, missed chances proved costly. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Chelsea's Champions League opener against Bayern Munich ended in a 3-1 defeat, leaving Cole Palmer feeling the team deserved more. The Blues were quickly down by two goals, with Trevoh Chalobah scoring an own goal and Harry Kane converting a penalty. Palmer reduced the deficit with a brilliant strike but couldn't inspire a comeback as Kane restored Bayern's lead after an hour.

Palmer was among nine debutants for Chelsea in this match, alongside players like Robert Sanchez and Moises Caicedo. This marked the highest number of debutants Chelsea has fielded in a single Champions League game. Head coach Enzo Maresca also made his debut in the competition, guiding one of Chelsea's youngest starting XIs ever.

Despite the loss, Palmer achieved a milestone by becoming the first Englishman to score on his Champions League debut for Chelsea since Denis Zakaria in 2022. Reflecting on the match, Palmer expressed his belief that Chelsea could have secured a better outcome at Allianz Arena. "I thought we played well. We've shown we deserve to play here," he told DAZN.

Palmer's performance was notable as he created two chances and maintained perfect pass accuracy in the final third. Since joining Chelsea in September 2023, he has contributed to 73 goals, including 45 scored and 28 assisted. Only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland have more combined goals and assists during this period among Premier League players.

Maresca acknowledged that while Chelsea started strong for the first 20 minutes, they lost momentum after conceding avoidable goals. "Overall, the performance was quite good," Maresca shared with TNT Sports. He emphasized the importance of maintaining focus throughout the entire match to succeed at this level.

The game against Bayern Munich provided valuable lessons for Chelsea's young squad. Maresca noted that playing consistently well for 95 minutes is crucial in such high-stakes matches. Despite some shortcomings, he believes there are positives to build on as they prepare for their upcoming clash with Manchester United.

Chelsea's average age of their starting XI was just over 25 years, making it their third-youngest lineup in an away Champions League match. This youthful squad faced challenges but also showed potential for growth and improvement under Maresca’s guidance.

As Chelsea looks ahead to their next fixture against Manchester United, they aim to recover quickly from this setback. The experience gained from facing Bayern Munich will be invaluable as they continue their Champions League campaign and domestic competitions.