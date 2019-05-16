Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

New England Revolution 0 Chelsea 3: Loftus-Cheek hurts ankle in friendly win

By Opta
Chelseas Ruben Loftus-Cheek dealt an injury blow in the untimely charity friendly
Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek dealt an injury blow in the untimely charity friendly

Massachusetts, May 16: Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered a suspected ankle injury in Chelsea's 3-0 friendly win over New England Revolution on Wednesday (May 15).

Maurizio Sarri's men continued their preparations for the Europa League final with a comfortable victory, but they were dealt an injury blow in the untimely charity friendly.

Loftus-Cheek, introduced at half-time, came off after appearing to hurt his ankle at Gillette Stadium.

The midfielder went down under a challenge and was in discomfort before being replaced in the 69th minute, the injury a blow ahead of the May 29 decider against Arsenal in Baku.

The friendly looked to be going well for Chelsea, with Ross Barkley scoring a brace to go with an Olivier Giroud header.

Barkley scored in the third minute before Giroud headed in Davide Zappacosta's cross just prior to the half-hour mark as Chelsea outclassed the MLS outfit.

Gonzalo Higuain, who struck the crossbar early in the second half, had an effort hit Barkley before going in to make it 3-0.

But Loftus-Cheek's ankle injury soured what was an otherwise comfortable outing for Chelsea.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue