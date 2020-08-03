Chelsea interested in the best left back in La Liga, a good deal?

Kolkata, August 3: If reports in England are to be believed, Chelsea are looking to go head to head with their Premier League rivals Everton for the signature of Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, who is currently on loan at Sevilla.
A new left back is reported to be one of the biggest priorities of the Blues for the summer and they have already been linked with players like Ben Chilwell of Leicester City, Robin Gosens of Atalanta, Nicola Tagliafico of Ajax among others.
Now, it is understood that they are also in the mix for Reguilon. Here, we analyse as to whether Reguilon would be a good signing for Chelsea or not.
Career so far
An academy product, Reguilon is highly regarded by the Real Madrid hierarchy, but it is understood that the 23-year-old is desperate to leave Santiago Bernabeu. He has spent this season on loan at Sevilla and has been thoroughly impressive for the Los Palanganas having also been voted as the best left-back in La Liga this season.
Style of play
A modern day left-back, Reguilon is exactly the kind of player Chelsea need in that position. Defensively also, Reguilon is quite solid and it is evident from his average of 1.3 aerial duels won, 1.8 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 1.4 clearances per game.
Should Chelsea sign him?
Chelsea have already started their work in the transfer market having splashed the cash on the duo of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. Signing Reguilon not only makes sense from the footballing point of view, but also from the financial aspects as that could save the Blues a reasonable amount of money that can be used elsewhere.