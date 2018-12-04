Chelsea join Man Unted in the race for Porto starlet Militao

Bengaluru, December 4: Premier League giants Chelsea have entered the race for the signature of Porto ace Eder Militao, according to reports in England.
The Brazilian has impressed for the Portuguese side since his summer move from Sao Paulo, and recently scored his first Champions League goal against Schalke.
The 20-year-old is a versatile player who can slot in at centre-back, full-back or at defensive midfield. Since his debut against Moreirense in September, he has featured in 14 matches for Porto in both Portuguese Primeira Liga as well as the Champions League playing every single minute of action.
Last week, the Brazilian prodigy scored his first goal in the European competition opening the scoring in Porto’s 3-1 victory over Schalke.
Militao has already earned his first cap for Brazil and debuted for Samba Boys against Salvador three months ago.
Reports in England claim that Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has reportedly kept tabs on the youngster who shares agents Giuliano Bertolucci and Kia Joorabchian with other Chelsea stars Willian and David Luiz.
The Blues, however, will have to compete for the signature of the defender with rivals Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho sees Militao as a cheaper alternative to the Red Devils’ other transfer targets at the heart of the defence, after the unsuccessful pursuit of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola reportedly also showed interest in the Brazilian earlier this year, before his move to Portugal and could very well come back in the hunt for him.
Chelsea would need to offer much more than the £7.2million Porto paid for Militao to prompt the Portuguese club into selling their player.
Sao Paulo are said to have a 10 per cent sell-on clause in the agreement with the Portuguese side, so the price could be very high for the Brazilian’s potential buyer.