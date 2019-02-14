Chelsea keen on hiring former Real Madrid manager Zidane

Bengaluru, February 14: Premier League giants Chelsea are ready to turn to former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to make them a European superpower again.
Current manager Maurizio Sarri is running out of backers after the 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City as the Blues dropped to sixth in the Premier League.
There is growing support amongst the top brass for Zidane and talks have advanced this week over when they should make their move.
Zidane’s incredible Champions League credentials, winning it three times in three years as manager of Real Madrid, are a huge draw for the Blues board.
The 46-year-old is currently not in management and is understood to be very keen on a job in the Premier League.
Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard,who claims he has made his mind up about a move in the summer to Real Madrid, idolises the French World Cup hero.
The Belgian is thought to be keen on a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season and the appointment of Zidane could well change his mind.
The legendary Frencjh midfielder, who won the World Cup with Les Bleus, would be encouragement for Hazard to sign a new deal.
Chelsea could face a battle for Zidane's services with Manchester United still in the hunt for a permanent manager to replace Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in December.
Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in pole position for landing the job on a permanent bsais after he led the Red Devils to an 11-game unbeaten run that ended with the club's 2-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League.
But the club's board were initially leaning towards Zidane, with a view to him taking charge next summer.
Chelsea would prefer Zidane to take charge imminently, as Sarri looks to be out of his depth at Stamford Bridge.
However Zidane's long-term agent Alain Migliaccio, who among many deals helped negotiate Zidane's switch from Juventus to Real Madrid in 2001, said last year his client is reluctant to take a job mid-season.
Migliaccio said: "He chose to take a sabbatical year. He will not dive back in before (that is over)."