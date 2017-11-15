Chelsea legend Didier Drogba reveals his retirement plans

Paris, November 15: Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba has announced his retirement plans.
The Chelsea legend, who is now plying his trade for United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising, says he will hang up his boots at the end of the season.
The USL campaign begins in March 2018 and finishes in November.
Drogba, who turns 40 in March, told RMC Sport: "Ah, do you want a scoop? I think next year will be my last season.
"At some point you have to stop. I need to have time for my other projects."
Drogba became the first ever player-owner at an American club when he bought a stake in Phoenix this year.
It is believed he plans to following in David Beckham's footsteps and launch an MLS franchise.
He added: "I need time for my other projects. It's good to play, but at 39, it holds me back a bit."
Drogba spent the 2016-17 season in the MLS with Montreal Impact.
After nearly four months out of the game he signed for Phoenix last term and scored ten goals in 14 appearances.
Drogba shares a very strong relationship with Chelsea's Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich during his two stints at Stamford Bridge, totalling nine seasons.
And the prolific forward, who netted 157 goals in 341 appearances for the Blues, reckons he has learnt from Abramovich's ruthless approach in business.
Drogba explained: "Roman Abramovich always made the right decision, even when it was the most difficult decision.
"I think that is what I can learn from him.
"Not everything he has done has been popular, but it has always been for the benefit of Chelsea.
"He makes big decisions and he is brave.
"That is what I can do, sometimes take emotion out of the situation and do what is best."