Chelsea likely to miss out their top Summer transfer target Jean Michael Seri

London, June 21: It seems Chelsea are going to lose their top summer transfer targets due to uncertainty over the future of their managers. When all top European clubs are busy in strengthening their squad, the Blues are still unsure about their manager for the next season.
Players of both the teams are in a dilemma due to this situation. Under these circumstances, Jean-Michael Seri’s agent told that his deal cannot be confirmed until the manager of Chelsea is confirmed.
The 26-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder had a great time in the previous season for OGC Nice in Ligue 1. Seri has made 31 appearances for OGC Nice in Ligue 1. He has scored 2 goals and assisted in six others Goals OGC Nice in the previous season.
After an impressive performance in the previous season, many top European clubs are interested to sign the midfielder in the summer transfer window.
Chelsea was in the leading position to sign this star midfielder. But as the things stand, the Blues are on the verge of losing him.
Arsenal is also reportedly willing to make a move for Seri in this summer transfer window. Jack Wilshere does not fit the game plan of Unai Emery in the next season. If Wilshere leaves this summer, The Gunners will need to get one top central midfielder and Seri could well be the perfect replacement for him.
Under Emery, the Gunners have already made two top signings this summer transfer window.
Therefore, the Blues might face a stiff competition from their arch-rivals to rope-in the Ivory Coast midfielder. The club management of Chelsea should sort out the issue of their manager in the next season within few days.
It is very much important for them in terms of making moves for their desired players in this summer. Fabregas and Kante’s pair in the midfield was not able to provide a convincing performance in the previous season.
So, the Blues will badly need a top quality central midfielder in the summer transfer window. Seri will be a great addition in the squad of Chelsea. The Blues will again come into the leading position to sign the midfielder if they can finalize their manager of the next season quickly.
