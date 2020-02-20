Football
Chelsea loanee set to join Serie A side in Summer: Good deal for all parties?

By
Mario Pasalic
Mario Pasalic has been impressive in his loan spell at Atalanta. Image: Twitter

Kolkata, February 20: Mario Pasalic is set to make a permanent move to Serie A club Atalanta from former Premier League champions Chelsea who loaned him out.

The 25-year-old is among a group of players who have been frequently loaned out by Chelsea over the last few years, having been brought to the club at a young age, but not given much of a chance in the first team.

He was signed from Craot club Hajduk Split for €2.5m in 2014 and was loaned out immediately to Elche in Spain. During his six-year stay at Chelsea, he has not been provided with a single senior appearance and the only time he donned the Blues shirt was during a pre-season friendly against Perth Glory.

However, his loan spell with the Bergamo club this season has proved to be very impressive, forcing them to make a permanent move.

Should Chelsea sell him?

Chelsea already have a packed midfield and Pasalic is a surplus to their requirements. Pasalic is more in the mould of an advanced midfielder and if Chelsea are to buy a midfielder this summer, it would be for someone much more defensive.

Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 12:37 [IST]
