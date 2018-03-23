Chelsea make first offer for Inter superstar Mauro Icardi

Bengaluru, March 23: Chelsea have reportedly made a £52million bid for Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi. According to Spanish newspaper AS, the Blues have made the first move for the 25-year-old Argentine superstar, who has scored 22 goals in just 24 Serie A matches this season.
Real Madrid are also understood to be extremely interested in bringing Icardi to the Santiago Bernabeu. While they are stalling over an offer, which has opened the door for Chelsea to take pole position.
It’s understood that Icardi’s agent Wanda Nara, who is also his wife, has received the massive proposal from the Blues. The player himself is yet to decide his future, pinpointing this summer as the crucial stage. However, the report adds that Inter are highly likely to reject Chelsea’s offer, which in turn could start a bidding war across Europe.
Nara recently revealed she was confident Icardi will renew his current contract at the San Siro, although in today’s climate that is not a guarantee the player will therefore be staying put.
Plus, the £52million figure seems too low for a player of his caliber in today's market and Inter are in no need to sell as well. A lucrative sum could tempt them to sell but Chelsea's offer is far from that.
She told Gazzetta dello Sport: “We’re all very relaxed. We’re optimistic about his renewal. When I bump into the sporting director we laugh. Sometimes I joke that Mauro’s value increases with each day that passes, but there’s serenity in the air, no tension.
“ When you renew a contract you do it to improve the conditions that are already there. But we haven’t thought about the conditions or the figures yet.”
