Chelsea monitoring Lille attacker Jonathan Ikone: Good move by the Blues?

Bengaluru, July 17: Chelsea are already active in the summer market in expanding their attacking options and already signed two top-class players with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. But it seems like Lampard is not still satisfied with only two arrivals and now is searching for an attacking addition in midfield as well.
Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz has recently been mentioned as one of the players to be linked with them. But as per the latest report by Le 10 Sport, a new name apparently have caught the eye of the Blues with Lille playmaker Jonathan Ikone.
Ikone enjoyed a standout season in Ligue 1 before the campaign was curtailed early because of coronavirus.
Player Profile
Ikone can play anywhere across the frontline but mostly has been used as a number 10 this season. His pace and vision make him an incredible attacking threat. He makes driving runs with the ball in the opposition half and is very comfortable with the ball at his feet. He made 36 appearances for Christophe Galtier’s side last season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists justifying his growing influence in the final third. He made 1.1 key passes and 2.6 dribbles per 90 min in league football last season which shows his overall impact to the side. However, his productivity in front of goal is still one of the areas he has to improve.
Other clubs linked
His performances also appear to have caught the attention of two other Premier League teams' scouts, with Tottenham and Newcastle both believed to be in contact with Lille over a potential summer move as well. Although, no concrete offer has been made from any of the sides.
Does this move make sense for Lampard?
Chelsea are quite packed at the middle of the pitch with Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. But Lampard definitely needs more pace and variety in the midfield and Ikone could hand him that. His inclusion also will enhance the overall depth of the squad while it will increase competition among the team-mates.
Ikone could also be a cheaper alternative for their alleged target Kai Havertz who apparently could command a fee in the region of £80 million. Ikone would definitely be available for a cheaper amount with the same skill set. If the promising playmaker maintains his high work rate and current form, he could turn out to be a shrewd investment for Chelsea ahead of the new season. Although it will also be interesting to see how he adapts to the life of Premier League football.