Chelsea offered Spurs target, should Lampard consider a move?

By
Chelsea

Kolkata, January 28: Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Spurs target Krzysztof Piatek if reports in Italy are to be believed.

The Pole has become out of favour at AC Milan and has been linked with several clubs across Europe and in England as well.

Spurs have been among the biggest suitors of the 24-year-old but Chelsea could potentially hijack their target.

Spurs have lost their talisman Harry Kane to an injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season. And, Jose Mourinho is desperate to sign a new striker in January who could fill in for the England international. They even made a loan offer for the Polish international with an option to buy in the summer. However, it is believed that Milan are only interested in a permanent deal or a loan deal which includes an obligation to buy.

Chelsea could capitalize on Spurs' hesitation to sign Piatek and ideally it would be a better move for the striker himself. If he moves to Spurs, he could potentially become their first-choice striker for the remainder of the season but things will change when Kane returns from injury.

On the other hand, Piatek might join Chelsea as a back-up of Tammy Abraham, but it is yet to be seen if the 22-year-old Englishman manages to maintain his form or not. Replacing Abraham is any day a less difficult job than to replace someone like Kane.

Piatek has certainly struggled this season, but hardly any Milan player has been able to impress. The Rossoneri have endured yet another difficult campaign and it would be not fair to single out an individual player for that.

Milan reportedly want £25m for the services of Piatek and Chelsea are in a much better position compared to Spurs to take a shot with the striker.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 10:34 [IST]
