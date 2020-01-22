Chelsea on alert as January target Alex Telles refuses new Porto contract

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Chelsea have been handed a big boost for their pursuit of Porto left-back Alex Telles as the Brazilian has signalled a January move refusing to sign a new contract.
The Blues are looking to strengthen at left-back after being unimpressed by both Palmieri and Alonso. For the last few games, Lampard has put on Cesar Azpilicueta as his preferred left-back choice, but his dependence on his right side limits the Chelsea threat down the left.
Lampard is eager to land a left-sided left-back to play the system he wants to efficiently and hence has shifted his attention towards the Brazilian fullback.
Telles, however, is not the first target for Lampard. Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell is thought to be still Lampard's first choice however with the defender priced out of a move with Leicester standing firm, Telles has emerged as a productive option.
Telles is unlikely to sign a new contract at Porto which is set to expire in Summer 2021. Before losing for a cut-price the Portuguese team is now willing to make a profit from his sale and he could be available for around pay €40m. As per, Portuguese outlet A Bola Telles has a release clause in his current deal set at that figure and Porto have no interest in negotiating a lower fee.
Alongside Chelsea’s potential interest, PSG are also believed to be in the race to sign him. He could serve as the replacement of Kurzawa who is expected to sign for Arsenal in January. But the Premier League side is rumoured to be the most favourite to land him.
Why Lampard should prioritise signing him?
Lampard's fast-flowing gameplay means he requires two fullbacks who would help the side joining the attack as well as maintaining the stability of the backline. As an offensive left-back, there are very few fullbacks who would match the outstanding attacking returns delivered by him over the season.
He has scored five goals this season and provided five assists in just 16 Liga Nos appearances which is nothing short of sensational. He has averaged 1.1 shots, 2.4 key passes, 1.2 interceptions, 1.1 clearances, 1.5 tackles and 0.5 dribbles per game for the Portuguese giants this season (stats via whoscored).
He excels at dribbling with the ball, running down the frank, whipping dangerous crosses into the opposition box, exactly what Lampard is looking at right now. Moreover, the defender would also help to add experience to a young Chelsea squad as his background of playing in the UEFA Champions League.
Lampard definitely needs to add more quality to his backline and if the Brazilian is available he must do everything he can to secure his signature.