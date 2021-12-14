Football
Chelsea planning a swoop for injured Leicester defender next summer - Wise move by the Blues?

Bengaluru, Dec. 14: A number of Chelsea defenders are out of contract at the end of the season, including Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

With no signs of successful contract extension talks yet, it is now understood that the club has started looking for options in the market and the 20-year-old Leicester defender Wesley Fofana is reportedly one of the options they are looking at closely.

Fofana's time at Leicester City so far

The French defender is yet to make an appearance for the Foxes this season because of a fibula fracture. However, the 20-year-old proved himself to be a game-changer at the King Power Stadium last season.

The centre-back was one of their best players last term where he participated in 38 matches, scoring one goal. He is widely regarded as one of the hottest defensive prospects on the market. In his absence, Leicester have conceded 27 goals in 15 Premier League matches this year - the fourth-most in the division. Their backline has simply not looked the same without Fofana, whose soothing presence and skill of bringing the ball out from the back has been hugely missed.

Should Chelsea get him?

As the futures of Rudiger and Christensen are uncertain at Stamford Bridge and Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are not getting any younger either, Chelsea are certainly drawing up contingency plans ahead of the next season. The signing of that 20-year old in that aspect certainly looks brilliant.

Although, the European champions would like to see how Fofana performs on his return to action later in the campaign. But if he quickly attains full fitness and regains last season’s form, there is no doubt he could be a great addition to the Chelsea team.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 16:30 [IST]
