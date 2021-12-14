Chelsea planning a swoop for injured Leicester defender next summer - Wise move by the Blues?

Bengaluru, Dec. 14: A number of Chelsea defenders are out of contract at the end of the season, including Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.
With
no
signs
of
successful
contract
extension
talks
yet,
it
is
now
understood
that
the
club
has
started
looking
for
options
in
the
market
and
the
20-year-old
Leicester
defender
Wesley
Fofana
is
reportedly
one
of
the
options
they
are
looking
at
closely.
Fofana's time at Leicester City so far
The French defender is yet to make an appearance for the Foxes this season because of a fibula fracture. However, the 20-year-old proved himself to be a game-changer at the King Power Stadium last season.
The
centre-back
was
one
of
their
best
players
last
term
where
he
participated
in
38
matches,
scoring
one
goal.
He
is
widely
regarded
as
one
of
the
hottest
defensive
prospects
on
the
market.
In
his
absence,
Leicester
have
conceded
27
goals
in
15
Premier
League
matches
this
year
-
the
fourth-most
in
the
division.
Their
backline
has
simply
not
looked
the
same
without
Fofana,
whose
soothing
presence
and
skill
of
bringing
the
ball
out
from
the
back
has
been
hugely
missed.
Should Chelsea get him?
As the futures of Rudiger and Christensen are uncertain at Stamford Bridge and Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are not getting any younger either, Chelsea are certainly drawing up contingency plans ahead of the next season. The signing of that 20-year old in that aspect certainly looks brilliant.
Although, the European champions would like to see how Fofana performs on his return to action later in the campaign. But if he quickly attains full fitness and regains last season’s form, there is no doubt he could be a great addition to the Chelsea team.