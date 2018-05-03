Chelsea ready to meet release clause to land Bayer Leverkusen's Benjamin Henrichs

Bengaluru, May 3: After a poor season where the FA Cup remains their only chance for silverware, Chelsea are looking to make amends next season and have planned a flurry of signings to strengthen their squad. Among those in the radar of the Blues is German right-back Benjamin Henrichs, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.
Antonio Conte's side have performed below-par this season. Their chances of finishing in the top-four of the Premier League are not in their hands now. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Barcelona in the Round of 16.
Transfer News: Antonio Conte wants to sign 31m Bayer Leverkusen RWB Benjamin Henrichs. Wanted the 21 years old talent last season and now wants to sign him before world cup.— Chelsea Edits (@chelsea_edit) May 2, 2018
Man is still involved in Chelsea transfers and preparing for next season.
He's staying.#CFC
With Chelsea fans unhappy with the performance of Victor Moses throughout the season at the right-back position, the team management has prioritised the search of a replacement for that position first up. Henrichs is considered as one of the most talented young footballers of Germany at this moment. He can be deployed in the midfield too if needed. Chelsea are even set to meet his transfer clause of £31 million to make a move possible in the next summer transfer window.
Moses has been criticised for being sloppy in the defence. That apart, he has been unable to pump in accurate crosses from the right flank to the attackers. Henrichs could be the answer that Chelsea is looking for.
Henrichs started his career in the 2015-16 season for Bayer Leverkusen and after that, he is improving himself every season. He has made three appearances for the German national side so far. This season, Henrichs has featured in 22 matches for Bayer and has assisted one goal in those matches. He surely appears to be a good prospect for the Blues. The player will also be very much eager to prove himself in the bigger stage and Chelsea would be a perfect choice for him.
Manchester City were interested to buy this young side-back in the previous season. But somehow, the deal did not work out then. His tackling ability is certainly better than other defenders of his age in the Bundesliga. The player is always up there for the ground duels. His passing accuracy is also on a higher side comparing with others.
The time has come for Chelsea to rebuild their squad with new faces. Henrichs can develop himself to a much better player in the Premier League, which will make him physically stronger.
