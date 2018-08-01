Chelsea set to offer bumper new contract to N'golo Kante

Bengaluru, August 1: Chelsea are ready to make N'golo Kante their top earner ahead of Eden Hazard. According to reports, the Blues have offered the midfielder a new five-year contract worth £290,000 a week to fend off interests from top European sides.
The 27-year-old midfielder's stock has been on a high since his Premier League winning campaign with Leicester and the reputation only has proceeded further in recent years after he won the league title in 2016-17 with Chelsea and was adjudged Premier league's best player. In addition to that, his performance in the World Cup has also grabbed attention.
His impressive display has attracted several suitors, and according to some of the recent reports, the French midfielder has been chased by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint German and La Liga winners Barcelona.
But to do everything in their power to keep him at the club, the Londoners have reportedly offered the midfielder an improved record bumper deal which will see him getting £15 million a season over five years, around double of his current wage.
Furthermore, should he put pen to paper on the contract, he would go above Eden Hazard and become the Blues best-paid star who currently earns around £220,000 a week.
However, following the completion of Kante's renewal, it is expected that the Chelsea officials will also hold talks with Hazard over a potential new settlement and might offer him similar wages to Kante.
Hazard has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid and Barcelona but the rumours have faded recently after Chelsea put £200-million price tag on him.
But to secure his future, Sarri has reportedly advised the board to offer their star players an improved contract in an effort to dissuade them from moving, which the board is apparently working on.
The Blues, however, are open to selling star keeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid in a £35m deal. The Golden Glove winner of the World Cup has just a year to run on his contract but is eager to move to Spain possibly to Real Madrid.
Chelsea offered the keeper a new deal but the player has reportedly declined it. Now the FA Cup winners are apparently ready to let him join the Champions league winner however they are keen to buy a replacement first.
Should they fail to land a new keeper, they are ready to keep the Belgian at the club for one more season before letting him go for free next season.