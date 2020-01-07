Football
Chelsea set to bid for Bayern superstar

By
David Alaba
David Alaba could be a welcome addition at Stamford Bridge. Image: Twitter

Kolkata, January 7: Chelsea are set to make £60m bid for Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba if reports in England are to be believed.

Despite the Bayern manager Hansi Flick openly stating that the Austrian international is not for sale, Chelsea are looking to test the resolve of the Bundesliga champions.

One of the best left-backs in recent times, Alaba is still just 27. He has been at Bayern since 2008 and has played for the Bavarian giants for the majority of his career barring a loan spell to 1899 Hoffenheim in 2011. He has won everything he could at Bayern as a player and could definitely be looking for a new challenge which Chelsea can provide him.

Premier League is a competition every footballer wants to play at some point of their career and that could certainly help Chelsea as they look to solve their long-standing left-back problems. Since Ashley Cole, the Blues have not had a left-back who is really world class. Cesar Azpilicueta did a decent job when he was used more often at left-back but for quite some time, he is playing as a right-back now.

Chelsea's options at the left-back position right now are Marcus Alonso and Emerson Palmeiri. While the former is one of the best left-backs, his defensive work is dismal. Meanwhile, Emerson is clearly not up to the mark and has not been able to make the left-back position of his own.

Alaba could finally become the long-awaited replacement of Ashley Cole. A menace going forward and brilliant in terms of defending, Alaba is a complete full-back and can be a good adition to the Chelsea side.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
