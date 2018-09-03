Chelsea shouldn't take anything for granted, says Willian

Kolkata, September 3: Former champions Chelsea have begun the Premier League season in style under new coach Maurizo Sarri, winning the four matches they played and collecting all 12 points on offer.
Despite being on the right track, the Blues are taking nothing for granted and no wonder Brazilian winger Willian feels there is scope for improvement.
The Blues have scored 10 goals so far and of those six have come in the last 20 minutes of the match.
In the last two matches against Newcastle United and Bournemouth, the Blues were unable to break the deadlock till the 70th minute. Willian said Chelsea must improve on this area.
"True , but the most important thing was to win, Willian was quoted as saying in ESPN Brazil after the Bournemouth tie.
“We know that the opponents approach the game this way, defending with 11 men behind the ball and it is difficult to find space for shots. And by the end of the game we managed to find more space and we got the goals. We tried to switch the ball from one flank to the other, and infiltrate them. But they were very tight at the back and we could not find the spaces.”
"In the second half, they hesitated a few times and we found the spaces we were looking for to score the goals.”
“I think the team is on the right track. Of course we are just beginning the season, but we certainly have a lot to improve. In football you always have to try to improve, wanting more. So I think that is the way, and we have to keep on working hard on it," he added.
Chelsea are playing an improved game under Sarri this season and are currently second in the table, behind Liverpool, on goal difference. They will next face Chelsea after the international break on September 15 and that will give Sarri enough time to re-work his strategy.