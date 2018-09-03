Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Chelsea shouldn't take anything for granted, says Willian

Posted By: Soumik Datta
Willian
Despite a strong start to season, Chelsea's Willian feels there is scope for further improvement

Kolkata, September 3: Former champions Chelsea have begun the Premier League season in style under new coach Maurizo Sarri, winning the four matches they played and collecting all 12 points on offer.

Despite being on the right track, the Blues are taking nothing for granted and no wonder Brazilian winger Willian feels there is scope for improvement.

The Blues have scored 10 goals so far and of those six have come in the last 20 minutes of the match.

In the last two matches against Newcastle United and Bournemouth, the Blues were unable to break the deadlock till the 70th minute. Willian said Chelsea must improve on this area.

"True , but the most important thing was to win, Willian was quoted as saying in ESPN Brazil after the Bournemouth tie.

“We know that the opponents approach the game this way, defending with 11 men behind the ball and it is difficult to find space for shots. And by the end of the game we managed to find more space and we got the goals. We tried to switch the ball from one flank to the other, and infiltrate them. But they were very tight at the back and we could not find the spaces.”

"In the second half, they hesitated a few times and we found the spaces we were looking for to score the goals.”

“I think the team is on the right track. Of course we are just beginning the season, but we certainly have a lot to improve. In football you always have to try to improve, wanting more. So I think that is the way, and we have to keep on working hard on it," he added.

Chelsea are playing an improved game under Sarri this season and are currently second in the table, behind Liverpool, on goal difference. They will next face Chelsea after the international break on September 15 and that will give Sarri enough time to re-work his strategy.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue