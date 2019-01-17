Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chelsea to sign Higuain after reaching loan deal with Juventus

By
Gonzalo Higuain
Gonzalo Higuain will reunite with Maurizio Sarri in Chelsea.

Bengaluru, January 17: Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sign AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan from Juventus, until the end of the season.

The Argentinian international joined the Italian champions in 2016 but was loaned to AC Milan at the start of the current season where he has scored eight goals in 22 appearances this term.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to strengthen his options in attack after dropping misfiring Spain forward Alvaro Morata to the bench and being forced to deploy playmaker Eden Hazard as a 'false nine' in recent games.

Sarri worked with Higuain when he was manager at Napoli and it was under the Italian that the striker scored 36 goals to equal the Serie A record for most goals in a season in 2015-16.

British media reported that the loan deal for Higuain could be extended for another 12 months subject to certain conditions.

Higuain's arrival could see Chelsea sanction a loan move for Alvaro Morata, who is in talks with boyhood club Atletico Madrid about a return to Spain's La Liga.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dembele leaves Spurs for Guangzhou
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 15:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue