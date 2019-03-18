Chelsea to stop Hudson-Odoi exit if Hazard leaves for Real Madrid

Bengaluru, March 18: Eden Hazard's dream move to Real Madrid is set to have an impact on Callum Hudson-Odoi’s dream switch to Bayern Munich, according to reports in England.
Chelsea are determined not to lose both wingers this summer despite their contracts running down. And, the biggest reason behind this is Chelsea being hit by a transfer ban for the next two transfer windows.
If the Blues cash in on Hazard, it could see them keep Hudson-Odoi, 18, despite seeing no breakthrough in extending his contract beyond 2020.
Bayern have targeted the England Under-21 forward as part of their rebuilding process in the aftermath of crashing out of the Champions League to Liverpool this week.
The German club failed in a £35million move in January but are ready to bid again in the summer and could break the Premier League record fee for a teenager.
Paris-Saint Germain have also shown interest in Hudson-Odoi, who has been limited to starts in the FA Cup and Europa League by Maurizio Sarri.
In the matches he has appeared, the youngster has produced five goals and four assists, which has kept Bayern and PSG in the hunt for him at the end of the season.
Chelsea have been hit with a two-window transfer ban from FIFA, which could get delayed but still complicates their recruitment process.
It was reported last week that Real Madrid are going to start their bidding for Hazard at £70m now that Zinedine Zidane is back at the club.
Zizou is a huge fan of the Belgian and may opt to target him instead of PSG forward Neymar despite club president Florentino Perez wanting the Brazilian superstar.
Should Hudson-Odoi move, it is likely to ecplise Anthony Martial’s move from Monaco to Manchester United but that looks unlikely at the moment.
The Old Trafford club paid an initial £36m when they signed Martial in 2015 and it remains the biggest Premier League deal for a teenager.
However, Manchester United paid an additional £8.5m when the French forward scored his 25th goal for the club and further add-ons could see the deal rise to a whopping £61.5m in total.