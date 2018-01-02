Chelsea suffer transfer blow as target Giorgio Chiellini hints at signing new Juventus deal

London, Jan 2: Antonio Conte has endured another early January transfer blow after target, Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini insisted that he is ready to sign another deal with the Italian side.
The Italian defender was one of the leaders of Conte's Juventus side which won three back to back league titles and there were reports emerging that the Chelsea manager has been attempting to convey Chiellini to the Premier League who only has six months left in his contract.
Conte is eager to sign new players this January with the strength of his squad seeming to be thin and reportedly he targetted his former player to replace current fringe player David Luiz who reportedly has fallen out with the Italian boss.
Chiellini surely would have been an incredible substitution for the outcast David Luiz, but the Serie A star now has hinted that he is open to putting pen to paper on another deal with Juventus which all but confirms the transfer talks.
He told Sky Italia when asked on his future: “Extend my contract with Juventus? I'll meet the club after the holidays to discuss the contract extension and I think that there won't be any surprise.
“Juventus feels like family to me and I couldn't be better.”
Chiellini has spent 12 years with the Italian giants and already established himself as one of the Juventus legends as he already claimed six Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia crowns.
His team are currently second in the Serie A standings, one point behind leaders Napoli and hoping for their seventh consecutive Scudetto.
Apart from Chiellini, Conte is also reportedly looking at two or three more players to add in January and has been linked with Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha, Porto star Alex Telles, Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, Everton attacker Ross Barkley and Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland to name a few.