Chelsea target Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski

Bengaluru, April 8: Premier League powerhouse Chelsea are tracking Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, according to reports in England.
The Polish superstar bagged a stunning brace as the German champions battered Borussia Dortmund on Saturday to take top spot in the Bundesliga.
Despite a two-window Fifa transfer ban, the Blues are still looking to add to their squad this summer.
They have launched an appeal and are hoping that it will be business as usual after their appeal is heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport later this month.
The Blues are desperate to land a proven hitman to boost their attacking options next season.
Alvaro Morata flopped and was shipped out on loan to Atletico Madrid while Oliver Giroud is out of contract this summer and has scored just two league goals.
And Gonzalo Higuain, on loan from Juventus has failed to make the impact Blues boss Maurizio Sarri had hoped scoring just three goals in 11 games so far.
Reports in England claim that they are in talks with the Polish international’s representatives about a switch to England in the hope their upcoming transfer ban is quashed.
Lewandowski, 30, moved to the Allianz Arena from Borussia Dortmund five years ago and has gone on to win four Bundesliga titles in Bavaria and is looking likely to lift his consecutive one.
The star forward has been prolific this season hitting 35 goals in 39 games for Niko Kovac’s side.
Bayern could allow their top scorer to move on as they look to overhaul their ageing squad and Kovac could replace Lewandowski with RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.
Lewandowski is also reportedly eager to seek a move to England as he fancies the English Premier League after making his significant mark in Bundesliga over the years.