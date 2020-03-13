Chelsea target Bournemouth shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale

Bengaluru, March 13: Chelsea and Tottenham have both been strongly linked with a move for young AFC Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale.
Reports in England claim that Chelsea are looking for an young keeper and have set their sights on the Bournemouth ace. However, they are set to face competition from their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the services of the 21-year-old as the Lilywhites also look to replace their current number one Hugo Lloris.
Both Frank Lampard and Jose Moruinho have had troublesome times with their first-choice keepers this season and it's hardly surprise to see them looking for replacements.
Chelsea number one Kepa Arrizibalaga has just reestablished himself into Chelsea’s starting XI after being dropped for over a month on the back of some awful performances. Meanwhile, Lloris has had a season disrupted by injuries and has been error-prone on a number of occasions.
Ramsdale has been among one of the most impressive keepers in the Premier League this campaign. This has been the young keeper's breakthrough campaign and he has certainly impressed.
The 21-year-old burst onto the scenes this season itself and has 28 Premier League appearances to his name. Despite the fact that the Cherries find themselves in the relegation zone, things could have been a lot worse if not for the young custodian.
Ramsdale has made 102 saves this season already which is the third highest in the Premier League after Newcastle United’s Martin Dubravka and Arsenal’s Bernd Leno.
At just 21 and also home-grown, the Englishman would present a great value to either Chelsea or Spurs whichever club he signs for. Capped for the English youth setup previously, the 21-year-old won UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2017 and could also earn his first senior call-up soon.
Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizibalaga for world record fee for a goalkeeper just two years back and would certainly struggle to command a similar fee for him from his sale.
If Ramsdale is available on a decent fee, a move does make sense for the Blues but the deal does come with risks involved as the 21-year-old is still not proven much at the top level. It is up to Chelsea whether they are prepared to take that risk.