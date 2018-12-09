Chelsea target Daniele Rugani approached by Napoli in the summer, claims agent

Bengaluru, December 9: Chelsea target Daniele Rugani was approached by Serie A rivals in the Summer, but Juventus rejected the offer, the Italian's agent Davide Torchia has revealed.
The Italian centre-back was the main priority for Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as he knew Rugani very well from their time together at Empoli. Since signing for Juventus the player has been mainly used as a backup player and for a better game time there were rumours that he wanted a transfer in the summer.
And now his agent has revealed that Rugani was not only a Chelsea target, but he also was approached by fellow Serie A side Napoli.
Speaking to Radio Marte, as quoted by Calciomercatio, Torchia said: "Napoli did request Rugani and they were very courteous about it. This was pleasing, but Juve never wanted to start any negotiations."
Rugani has struggled for minutes with the Serie A side this season and has made just four appearances due to Max Allegri's preference of a returning Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini in the centre of defence. He has a contract till 2021 with Juventus and they have been reluctant to let him go.
Chelsea, however, are still reportedly looking at the player for the January window also, but just like the summer they might again be disappointed as Allegri' wants the ace’s contract renewed, with Rugani widely seen as an immediate replacement for veteran centre-back Andrea Barzagli.
Sporting director Fabio Paratici has reportedly created a 'wall' which will keep the young defender, but with new negotiations yet to be completed and the defender unhappy with game time, it now remains to be seen how the situation advances.