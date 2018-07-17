Chelsea target Golovin eager on Juventus move

Bengaluru, July 17: English giants Chelsea have been handed a huge blow in the race to land Russia's World Cup star Aleksandr Golovin.
The attraction of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo appears too much for the midfielder as he awaits a more lucrative offer from Juventus, while Ligue 1 club Monaco have also made a firm offer.
The 22-year-old is in high-demand after starring on the biggest stage of all as Russia exceeded expectations before crashing out in the quarter-finals on penalties.
Chelsea have already made their move as revealed by the player's mother that Maurizio Sarri's side look to complete a £26million deal.
Arsenal have also shown an interest with new boss Unai Emery hoping to strengthen his side which he has done already to quite an extent. But reports claim the player is holding out for a move to the Serie A champions and would be in no rush to join another club.
Italian outlet Tuttosport claim that Juventus have already had a £19m offer turned down. Meanwhile, Monaco have made an offer for the World Cup hero.
Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev confirmed the club’s offer to Sport Express, telling the Russian publication: "We made CSKA a proposal for Golovin.
"I cannot say the amount of the transfer, but it is a worthy fee. The duration of the contract? Five years.
"I think in this situation a move to Monaco is the correct option for Golovin.
"To go from Russia immediately to a top club of a leading European league is very risky. We are able to launch the careers of young players. It is enough to look at Kylian Mbappe.
"Everything should be decided in the coming days."
CSKA Moscow know that the demand for his signature means they can drive a higher price for his signature. But the Old Lady are having to curb their spending after splashing out £99m on Ronaldo.
They don't want to fall foul of UEFA's Financial Fair Play initiative and are being forced to sell a number of their players before bringing any new signings in. One of those players set for the exit door is striker Gonzalo Higuain.
The Argentine is linked with a reunion with Sarri at Chelsea and club chiefs are braced to meet the player's agent on Wednesday (July 18).
