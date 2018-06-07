Chelsea target Gonzalo Higuain drops massive hint over his future

London, June 7: Juventus star forward Gonzalo Higuain has added fire to the fuel regarding the rumours of him leaving the Italian side in the coming season after he insisted playing in Premier League could be tempting.
Higuain, very recently, has found himself linked over a move to Chelsea in this Summer. Rumours have been circulating that Chelsea could manage a deal with Juventus involving their last Summer's biggest spending Alvaro Morata.
Morata endured a dull campaign for Chelsea which also saw Chelsea splashing the cash for Olivier Giroud. In the last half of the season, the French forward overtook Morata as the first choice attacker. Now, according to rumours, despite ongoing managerial conflicts at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are looking for a first choice striker, which has led them to Higuain.
However, while talking about his future, the former Real Madrid forward has suggested that although he will love to play in the Premier League but at the moment he see himself at Turin only.
“I have a contract with Juventus and no-one has told me any different," Higuain told.
“I’m very calm, my soul remains in Turin for now. The Premier League? Of course, I like it, it’s the most beautiful league in the world and I’d like to play in it.”
Juventus bought Higuain two seasons ago breaking their transfer record fee. The Italian champions followed by Morata's departure to Real Madrid and Paul Pogba's move to United in 2016 invested the funds to land the 30-year-old forward.
Since his arrival, the forward has been a hit at Turin as he guided the Old Lady to back-to-back League titles being their top scorer.
However, with the player entering in the last couple of years of his career, the Italian side now could be tempted to sell the forward in an order to encash on him for a better forward.
Rumours have been rolling that Juventus have put on a £52m price tag on the player. Moreover, if Chelsea eventually splurge the cash for the Argentine, the Serie A winners then might look into Inter's 25-year-old star forward Mauro Icardi as his replacement.
