Chelsea target Juventus superstar Gonzalo Higuain

Bengaluru, May 30: FA Cup champions Chelsea could land Juventus superstar Gonzalo Higuain to replace flop Alvaro Morata, according to reports in England.
The Blues are close to agreeing a deal to make Maurizio Sarri their next manager, the man who had the Argentine firing on all cylinders while at Napoli.
The Blues are keen on transforming their squad after missing out on Champions League football.
Morata, a club record £60million signing almost a year ago, has failed to recoup his transfer fee with a poor return of just 11 league goals.
Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of replacing him with the Juventus man, according to Italian publication Gazzetta.
In fact, Juventus have also been linked with a move for Morata who has spent a good amount of time at the Turin club where he showed plenty of promise.
However, a move for Higuain largely hinges on whether Sarri is appointed as the new gaffer of the Blues or not.
Sarri, who has held talks with Blues chiefs, got the best out of Higuain during the 2015-16 season when the Argentine broke a Serie A record by scoring 36 goals in 35 matches. He then moved to Juventus in a £75m deal and has been a huge hit at the Juventus Stadium as well.
But the pair have previously expressed their admiration for each other and a reunion at Stamford Bridge remains on the cards.
The Old Lady will only let him leave if they can find a suitable replacement with their eyes on Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi.
Higuain's fellow Argentinean scored 29 goals in 34 league appearances as Inter scraped their way back into the Champions League.
They are also strongly linked with Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata and we could very well see them making a swap deal with Chelsea for the Spaniard.
Juventus are enjoying a monopoly in the Serie A for quite some time now but their squad is ageing and they are keen on transforming it and for that they need to sell some of their star players and Higuain therefore is very much a realistic target of Chelsea.
Chelsea are also expected to retain the services of Michy Batshuayi next season after the Belgian impressing at Borussia Dortmund on loan.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.