Chelsea target Real Madrid star

Kolkata, February 4: As per rumours in England, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao in the summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his defensive options.
The Blues are sweating over the future of two of their star central defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as both of them have their contracts expiring this summer.
Meanwhile, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta also looks on his way out of Stamford Bridge with his contract also set to expire.
Rudiger is attracting plenty of interest from all across Europe with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus all chasing the German international meanwhile Christensen is believed to be subject of interest from the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. Azpilicueta is believed to have already agreed to join Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona on a free transfer providing Tuchel further causes for concern.
Chelsea could be struggling for numbers at the heart of the defence if they lose their star defensive trio and are believed to be desperately looking for central defender and have identified Militao as a potential target. However, it will be incredibly difficult for the Blues to convince Los Blancos to sell one of their key players.
Militao has been a pivotal player for Real Madrid this season and looks to enjoy his partnership at the heart of the defence with David Alaba. The duo has been so much impressive that the Spanish capital club have hardly missed Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos who both departed in the summer.
Militao has played the most minutes by any outfield player at Real this season and just six minutes less than goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. This speaks volumes about how highly the Brazilian international is regarded at Santiago Bernabeu.
Militao is the most expensive defender in the history of Real Madrid and has a contract until 2025 which means that the Spanish giants would be able to demand a considerable fee to let him go.
The former FC Porto star looks like an indispensable figure of Ancelotti's squad and it would be wise from Chelsea if they don't waste their time pursuing a move for the 24-year-old. Tuchel should set his sights on other options like Niklas Sule who is also set to be available on a free transfer this summer with his Bayern Munich contract set to expire.