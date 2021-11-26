Chelsea boss Tuchel hails Rangnick influence as Man Utd deal nears

London, November 26: Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel hailed Ralf Rangnick's revolutionary thinking with Manchester United reportedly on the brink of appointing the German.
Tuchel played for third-tier Ulm when Rangnick guided the club into 2. Bundesliga before a knee problem cut short the 48-year-old's playing days.
Rangnick, 63, also coached Stuttgart in 1999 and pushed the now Chelsea boss towards working for the club at youth level to learn his trade.
Tuchel's introduction to management proved successful, with the former Paris Saint-Germain head coach then taking charge of Mainz in 2009 before moving to Borussia Dortmund.
Michael Carrick is set to remain in charge for United's trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday but Tuchel praised Rangnick's influence as the German edges closer to a reported move.
"He helped me a lot because he was my coach and then one of the main figures to convince me to try coaching," Tuchel responded to reporters at Friday's pre-match news conference.
"He was a huge influence on all of us at this time because he showed us it's not important to follow people to the toilet in games.
"That was the belief in these days that the defenders follow their strikers wherever they go and he showed us that it is possible to defend everybody in a zone.
"But listen, before I get carried away and talk too much, he isn't appointed yet. So let's respect everybody, let's respect Ralf and the club's decision.
"When things are done then we can maybe talk about it."
Chelsea are top of the Premier League going into the weekend action, with United down in eighth position after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.