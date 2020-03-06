Chelsea told to splash out €40m to land defensive target Alex Telles: A good piece of business by Lampard?

Bengaluru, March 6: Chelsea have been told to cough up as much as €40m for their rumoured target, Porto left-back Alex Telles according to rumours. The Blues are looking to strengthen at left-back after leaving unimpressed by both Palmieri and Alonso this season.
For the last few games, although Alonso has stepped up his game, he still is likely to be sold in Summer. In a view to replacing the Spaniard, the London based reportedly have already contacted the Brazilian left-back with a view of making their move at the end of the season.
Telles has been in fine form for the last couple of season and looks to have reached his prime this season, given his outstanding numbers in the Portuguese league. He has scored 8 goals this season and provided five assists in just 19 Liga Nos appearances which is nothing short of sensational. He excels at dribbling with the ball, running down the frank, whipping dangerous crosses into the opposition box, exactly what Lampard is looking at right now.
Telles, however, is not the only target for Lampard. Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell is also thought to be in contention of a transfer. But the English left-back is bound to attain more transfer fee than the Porto left-back which could work in favour of the later.
Telles' contract is set to end in 2021, but with him already conveying the side that he won't sign an extension, the Portuguese side are keen to cash in on him in the Summer itself.
Due to such a condition, even €40m looks to be unobtainable by Porto but a compromise could be reached. However, it still would be a good piece of business by Lampard as the money generated from the sale of Alonso is likely to be close to Telle's price and the fee generated from his sale could be put towards Telles.
Why Lampard should prioritise signing him?
Lampard's fast-flowing gameplay means he requires two fullbacks who would help the side joining the attack as well as maintaining the stability of the backline. As an offensive left-back, there are very few fullbacks who would match the outstanding attacking returns delivered by him over the season. Given his all-round abilities, the 27-year-old has the potential to be an attractive addition to this Chelsea side and could very well be an upgrade on the current choices at Lampard’s disposal.