Chelsea want Real Madrid star, a good deal?

Kolkata, April 5: As per rumours in England, Chelsea could be involved in a transfer scramble for Lucas Vazquez after he apparently told Real Madrid that he will not sign a new deal at Santiago Bernabeu.
The 29-year-old is out of contract at the Spanish capital club at the end of the season and there is already plenty of interest in his services from the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
As per reports in Spain, Vazquez has rejected several extensions from his boyhood club, the latest of which was a three-year deal but included a 10 per cent pay cut due to the pandemic.
United were initially thought to be leading the chase for the nine-cap Spanish international, but now both Bayern and Chelsea are thought to be stepping up their interest.
However, from the player's perspective, neither of the two clubs makes sense as a potential destination.
Vazquez has spent his whole career on the books of his boyhood club and he has always been one of the lesser appreciated players. A model professional, the Spaniard has been as influential as anyone else at Real, for their success over the last few years particularly in the Champions League.
Vazquez's next move should be entirely on the basis of the prospects of playing time. There is hardly any club in world football that would qualify as an upgrade on Real.
At Chelsea, he is unlikely to be a guaranteed starter considering the options Thomas Tuchel has at right-back and right wing-back positions.