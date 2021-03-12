Chelsea want Serie A midfield dynamo, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 12: The rumours are strong in England about Chelsea having joined Real Madrid in the race for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.
The Ivorian international has been the key behind Milan's resurgence this campaign. However, with the 24-year-old approaching the final year of his contract at San Siro, he has already started attracting interest.
Milan have a few key players whose contracts expire at the end of the season, such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Hakan Calhanoglu and Zlatan Ibrahimovic who they may focus on first and their financial situation might not enable them to reward Kessie the kind of financial package he is demanding.
And, Chelsea are keen to take an advantage of that with their new boss Thomas Tuchel being a big admirer of the former Atalanta midfielder.
Kessie has the right physique to succeed in the Premier League and his tenacity and work rate makes him a perfect player for Tuchel's high-pressing and high-intensity football.
The Ivorian is also quite good on the ball and can also contribute with goals from midfield and that certainly works in favour of the midfield dynamo. If available for a reasonable fee, Kessie would be a no-brainer for Chelsea.