Chelsea won't sell Marcos Alonso to Real Madrid

Bengaluru, August 22: The Chelsea board will not entertain any offers from Real Madrid for their left back Marcos Alonso, according to reports.
Real Madrid, who failed in landing Eden Hazard in this summer transfer window, turned their eyes on the Spaniard, who has impressed since joining the London club two years ago. However, Chelsea are not ready to let him go yet as he's a vital member of their squad, just like Hazard. That apart, Chelsea will be unable to sign a replacement for Alonso given that the transfer window for the Premier League is shut.
Marcos Alonso has been directly involved in 20 #PL goals since his Chelsea debut in September 2016 (14 goals, 6 assists); seven more goals than any other defender pic.twitter.com/SvyktVdQY1— Premier League (@premierleague) August 18, 2018
Along with Real Madrid, domestic rivals Atletico Madrid are also looking to bring Alonso to the Spanish capital as a replacement for Filipe Luis, who is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain within the next few days.
However, Alonso, who scored the winner against Arsenal during the London derby last week, is integral to Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's plans in the Premier League. He also featured as an attacking wing back under Chelsea's previous manager Antonio Conte after joining up the squad on a deal worth £23 million from Italian side Fiorentina in the summer transfer window of the 2016-17 season.
Eden Hazard skips past Lacazette with ease and drives toward the endline before pulling a ball back for Marcos Alonso whose shot goes under Cech. 3-2. #CFC pic.twitter.com/os75yWAM7m— Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) August 18, 2018
Conte's 3-4-3 system, which used Alonso as an attacking wing back, helped Chelsea build up the attack from the back as was seen in their title triumph in the 2016/17 season. The 27-year-old used to play the ball from the left to the attackers and would also get into the free space inside the box to score goals. Alonso scored seven goals and assisted in two other goals for the Blues in 33 Premier League appearances last season.
Even under Sarri's 4-3-3 formation, Alonso hopes to improve as a defensive player. And even the club doesn't want to let a vital player like him leave the squad.