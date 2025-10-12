Sebastien Pocognoli Takes Over As Head Coach At AS Monaco After Leaving Union Saint-Gilloise

Football Chelsea Maintains Unbeaten Streak In WSL As Manchester United Thrashes Everton Chelsea's Women's Super League unbeaten streak reaches 31 matches after defeating Tottenham. Meanwhile, Manchester United secures a strong win against Everton. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 19:26 [IST]

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in the Women's Super League to 31 games with a narrow 1-0 victory over Tottenham. Keira Walsh's goal just after the hour mark secured the win. The England midfielder found space 25 yards out and delivered a precise shot into the bottom-left corner. Despite dominating with 27 shots and an expected goals (xG) of 2.4, Chelsea couldn't increase their lead.

Manchester United also had a successful outing, defeating Everton 4-1 at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Honoka Hayashi gave Everton an early lead in the 16th minute. However, United took control in the second half, equalising through Melvine Malard before Hikaru Kitagawa's own goal put them ahead. Jess Park, a former Everton player, came off the bench to score twice in five minutes, sealing a comprehensive win.

Chelsea's triumph ensured they topped the standings, two points clear of Manchester United. Meanwhile, London City Lionesses climbed to fifth place after securing their third WSL victory by defeating West Ham 1-0. Kosovare Asllani scored the crucial goal at Copperjax Community Stadium.

Aston Villa created numerous opportunities against Leicester City but failed to capitalise on them, resulting in a goalless draw. Their chances amounted to an xG of 2.99, yet they couldn't find the back of the net.

Keira Walsh has been instrumental for Chelsea this season. Notably, five of her seven WSL goals have come from outside the box, accounting for 71% of her total goals. This percentage is tied for the highest among players with at least five goals in the competition, alongside Kit Graham.

Chelsea's Unbeaten Streak

Chelsea's current unbeaten streak matches Manchester City's record of 31 WSL games without defeat set between May 2015 and May 2017. Chelsea themselves hold the longest unbeaten run in WSL history with a stretch of 33 games from February 2019 to January 2021.

The weekend's results highlight Chelsea's dominance and resilience as they aim to break their own record while maintaining their position at the top of the league table.