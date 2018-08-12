Chelsea youngster Ola Aina set for Torino loan

Bengaluru, August 12: Chelsea youngster Ola Aina is reportedly set for a season-long loan spell at Serie A side Torino.
The 21-year-old right-back is braced for a second loan move away from Stamford Bridge as he seeks valuable first team football and gain more experience.
The youngster racked up 46 appearances for Hull last campaign, netting on just one occasion, as the Tigers finished 18th in the Championship.
But despite impressing at the KCOM Stadium, Maurizio Sarri will allow the Blues starlet to leave West London on a temporary basis.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, the Nigerian international could undergo a medical in Turin on Monday (August 13).
He tweeted: "Torino is getting closer Ola Aina on loan from Chelsea. He could have medical visits on Monday.
"The intermediary Paolo Bursardo is working to finalise the deal."
While it has also been claimed that Eredivisie giants PSV are tracking the youngster, as well as Championship giants Queens Park Rangers, it seems that the youngster is moving to Serie A.
Aina, who made six appearances for Chelsea during the 2016/17 season, has two years left on his current deal with the Blues.
The former England youth star has been capped five times for the Nigerian national team since making his debut in 2017, and was named in their 30-man squad for the World Cup, but failed to make the final 23.
Chelsea's infamous youth policy has been under severe criticism of late and Aina could become another one of the victims.
The Blues have produced some amazing talents in the last few years but failed to get the best out of most of them as they could not afford to give them enough number of opportunities and eventually sold them after a series of loan spells.
However, things could change if the 21-year-old manages to impress Sarri during his loan spell in Turin.