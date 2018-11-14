Chhetri likely to be out of action for two weeks

Bengaluru, November 14: Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri, who sustained an ankle injury during the Indian Super League (ISL) tie against Kerala Blasters, is likely to remain out of action for at least two weeks.
Chhetri has already been ruled ouf of India's international friendly against Jordan to be held at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman on Saturday (November 17) and in his absence Komal Thattal, who represented the country in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup last year, has been called up to the national camp.
The talismanic striker is also likely to sit out of Bengaluru FC's next two ISL matches. The Blues take on FC Goa in an away tie on November 22 and then host Delhi Dynamos at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium four days later.
"The Bengalury FC Medical Team have shared the MRI reports and medical assessments and we have scrutinised them thoroughly. Sunil needs rest of around two weeks and proper rehabilitation after which he can get back to training," said national team physiotherapist Gigy George.
Shervin Sheriff, India's team doctor, added that travelling would be an issue with the injury Chhetri has picked up.
"He can't travel with this injury as it's a weight-bearing joint. He needs to have proper rest along with the rehab programme for a speedy recovery.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and following it up with the club medical team and Sunil himself."
With ISL having a 10-day break, Chhetri will hoping to recover quicky. He will be a key player for national coach Stephen Constantine as the men in blue make their return to the AFC Asian Cup after an eight-year absence.
We wish a speedy recovery to our star footballer Sunil Chhetri who suffered from an ankle injury during the ISL- Indian Super League game against Kerala Blasters.
India have been clubbed along with familiar foes the UAE, Bahrain and Thailand in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, which will be held at eight venues in the UAE from January 5 to February 1.
For the first time since its inception in 1956, the AFC Asian Cup will feature a record 24 teams.
Australia are the defending champions of the quadrennial extravaganza. They had defeated South Korea 2-1 in extra time in the final held at Sydney's Olympic Stadium four years ago.