Chiellini ruled out for around six months after knee surgery

Bengaluru, September 4: Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out for around six months after having surgery on a damaged anterior cruciate ligament.
Centre back Chiellini sustained the injury during a training session last Friday (August 30).
New signing Matthijs de Ligt replaced him in the Juventus line-up in their 4-3 win over Napoli last weekend.
"Giorgio Chiellini underwent surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee," Juventus tweeted from their official handle.
"The intervention, performed at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck by professor Christian Fink in the presence of the Juventus club doctor, Dr. Tzouroudis, was perfectly successful. The expected recovery time is around 6 months."
Later Chiellini also tweeted a picture from the hospital bed , saying he is fine.
Juventus have won their opening two league matches of the season as they chase their ninth consecutive top-flight title but they must do so now without Chiellini for the majority of the campaign.
The Italy international is likely to return in March, meaning he could be fit for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, if Juventus make it that far.
