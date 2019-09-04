Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chiellini ruled out for around six months after knee surgery

By
Giorgio Chiellini
Giorgio Chiellini had knee surgery and is not expected to play again until March.

Bengaluru, September 4: Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out for around six months after having surgery on a damaged anterior cruciate ligament.

Centre back Chiellini sustained the injury during a training session last Friday (August 30).

New signing Matthijs de Ligt replaced him in the Juventus line-up in their 4-3 win over Napoli last weekend.

1
2021067

"Giorgio Chiellini underwent surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee," Juventus tweeted from their official handle.

"The intervention, performed at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck by professor Christian Fink in the presence of the Juventus club doctor, Dr. Tzouroudis, was perfectly successful. The expected recovery time is around 6 months."

Later Chiellini also tweeted a picture from the hospital bed , saying he is fine.

Juventus have won their opening two league matches of the season as they chase their ninth consecutive top-flight title but they must do so now without Chiellini for the majority of the campaign.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

The Italy international is likely to return in March, meaning he could be fit for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, if Juventus make it that far.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More GIORGIO CHIELLINI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue