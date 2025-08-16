Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Chiesa's Late Goal Enhances His Future At Liverpool Following Bournemouth Victory Federico Chiesa's late strike in Liverpool's Premier League opener against Bournemouth boosts his standing at the club. Manager Arne Slot expresses confidence in Chiesa's future with the Reds as they aim for success in the 2025-26 season. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arne Slot is optimistic about Federico Chiesa's future at Liverpool, especially after his crucial performance in their Premier League opener against Bournemouth. Chiesa came off the bench to score in the 88th minute, helping Liverpool secure a 4-2 victory at Anfield. Mohamed Salah added another goal during stoppage time, ensuring the defending champions started their season with a win.

Liverpool initially took a two-goal lead through Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo. However, Antoine Semenyo's brace brought Bournemouth level. Despite this setback, Chiesa capitalised on a loose ball to score his first Premier League goal for Liverpool, marking the latest winning goal on matchday one in the club's history.

Since joining Liverpool from Juventus last summer for a reported £12 million (€13.9 million), Chiesa's journey has been challenging. He has appeared in only 15 matches across all competitions, starting four of them and contributing three goals and one assist. His time at Liverpool has been marred by injuries and missed opportunities.

The Italian forward was absent from Liverpool's Asian tour due to fitness issues last season. This absence affected his integration into the team. Nevertheless, when called upon during critical moments like the recent match against Bournemouth, he delivered an impactful performance.

Amidst rumours of a potential return to Serie A before the transfer window closes on September 1, Slot remains confident about Chiesa's place at Anfield. "As long as he's here, it's definitely at Liverpool and I have no reason to believe something is going to change," said Slot.

Slot highlighted how Chiesa responded positively when needed during the Bournemouth match. The manager appreciated how fans have consistently supported Chiesa both last season and during this game. Slot believes that Chiesa’s contribution was a fitting way to repay their faith.

Chiesa’s late heroics not only secured three points for Liverpool but also demonstrated his potential value to the team moving forward. With continued support from fans and management, there is hope that he will become an integral part of Liverpool’s future successes.