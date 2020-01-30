Football
Chinese Super League postponed due to coronavirus

By Sacha Pisani
Guangzhou Evergrande

Shanghai, January 30: The Chinese Super League (CSL) has been postponed following the Chinese Football Association's (CFA) announcement amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Domestic football at all levels in China has been postponed in order to help control the spread of the virus - a SARS-like condition - which has reportedly claimed more than 130 lives.

The CSL was scheduled to get underway on February 22, with Guangzhou Evergrande looking to defend their title.

"The Chinese Football Association will continue to maintain close communication with national authorities, determine the timing of each season's events in combination with the actual development of the epidemic situation and make reasonable adjustments to the system, schedule, and scale of some events when necessary," a statement read on Thursday.

"Relevant information will be released in time through the official channels of the CFA.

"On behalf of the majority of football workers across the country, the Chinese Football Association pays deep tribute to all medical workers and staff who are currently struggling in the frontline of epidemic prevention and control!"

It comes after the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing were also postponed until next year because of fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

There have already been casualties in China as the virus spreads across the globe, and the World Health Organisation called for global action to combat the deadly outbreak on Wednesday.

Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou Evergrande dethroned Shanghai SIPG in 2019, finishing just two points ahead of Beijing Guoan.

Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
