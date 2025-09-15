Football Chris Wilder Returns To Sheffield United For Third Spell As Manager Amidst Challenging Season Chris Wilder has rejoined Sheffield United for a third time, signing a contract until summer 2027. His return aims to improve the team's performance after a difficult start in the Championship. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Chris Wilder has rejoined Sheffield United for a third time, just three months after his previous departure. His second tenure ended when the team lost to Sunderland in the Championship play-off final, missing a Premier League return. Ruben Selles replaced him but was dismissed following a 5-0 loss to Ipswich Town, marking his fifth consecutive defeat. The Blades are currently at the bottom of the table with no points and only one goal scored this season.

Wilder initially took charge of Sheffield United in May 2016, guiding them to the Premier League before leaving in March 2021. He returned for a second stint in December 2023. During his time in the Championship, he managed 138 games, securing 74 victories, drawing 28 times, and losing 36 matches. Wilder has now signed a contract until summer 2027 for his third spell as manager.

The club's board decided on this change due to a challenging start to the season. They aim to stabilise performances and enhance their promotion prospects. Despite trying a new playing style with ambition, results fell short of expectations. The board expressed confidence in Wilder's leadership and deep understanding of Sheffield United.

Wilder's Impact and Upcoming Challenges

Overall, Wilder has managed 305 games for United with a win percentage of 45.9% from his previous tenures. The board believes he can restore momentum, unite the squad and fans, and achieve necessary results this season. They also thanked Ruben Selles for his dedication during his time at the club.

Wilder's first match back will be against Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane on Saturday. The club owners acknowledged their responsibility for recent outcomes and remain committed to supporting the team in their promotion pursuit.