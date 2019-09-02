Football
We will all be on the same page - Pochettino looking forward to post-window clarity

By Opta
eriksencropped

London, Sep 1: Mauricio Pochettino is looking forward to the European transfer window closing as it will allow him and his squad to have clarity regarding Christian Eriksen's future.

Denmark international Eriksen has been strongly linked with other clubs, most notably Real Madrid, having admitted a desire for a new challenge.

Eriksen's contract expires at the end of the season and media reports have suggested he could run his deal down, allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

Pochettino restored Eriksen to the starting XI against Arsenal, after he was benched for Tottenham's last Premier League outing, and he opened the scoring in a 2-2 draw.

With the European transfer window closing on Monday, Spurs look set to keep Eriksen for the time being and Pochettino is eager to draw a line under the recent speculation.

"We have massive quality and from tomorrow we will all be on the same page," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"With Christian Eriksen we have to wait, but it shows it was the right decision to play him. He showed a great performance and helped the team to get a point here.

"I am optimistic and happy to work with the squad and try to fight for big things for the club.

"What happened in the past happened in the past and you cannot fix it. It is about drawing a strong line for the future. It's important to move on and learn from the past."

Spurs striker Harry Kane heaped praise on the Denmark playmaker and is adamant Eriksen remains committed to the Spurs cause.

"He is a fantastic player," Kane added. "I've been playing with him for five, six years. He is doing the best he can.

"You can see how much the goal meant to him. As a squad we are fighting and sticking together and giving everything we can on the pitch."

Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
