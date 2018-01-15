On his 80th birthday, Chuni Goswami claims satisfaction to have retired from football at his prime

Kolkata, Jan 15: Legendary Chuni Goswami is celebrating his 80th birthday on Sunday (January 15). Goswami had graced Indian sports as country’s all-time great footballers and first-class cricketers.
Speaking on the eve of his birthday from his residence in Kolkata, Goswami told MyKhel on Sunday, “I have one satisfaction that I could be able to say goodbye to my football career at my prime. So far as I remember, Sunil Gavaskar is the only other sports personality in India who retired at his best.
"Even today, when I go to Mohun Bagan club or to Eden Garden to watch a match or to South Club to watch kids play tennis people ask me why I did not play a couple of years more. I cherish their questions.”
Commenting on his success in cricket where he had represented Bengal in Ranji Trophy for a couple of years consecutively and had a memorable performance with East Zone against West Indies in the late 60s, Goswami explained, “Cricket came naturally to me as I was proficient in playing tennis.
"I was a natural sportsman. But I was so passionate about football that is the reason why I did not concentrate on cricket much. Otherwise after having played in Ranji Trophy from Thursday to Sunday in Jamshedpur I could not have toured Delhi with Mohun Bagan to take part in Durand Cup. If I had concentrated on cricket, I would have been a part of the Indian team.”
Goswami still has a regret, and revealed,“Me and PK Banerjee could never play together at India’s club level. I played for Bagan while Banerjee represented Eastern Railways throughout his life. If we had played together in any club then our pair must have been a legend in Indian football.”
Goswami pointed out that he feels Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi have been his most favourite all-time footballers. Goswami explained, “I was amazed to have seen Maradona’s juggling with the ball and after watching Messi I have the same feeling.”