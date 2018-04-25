CK Vineeth requested Kerala Blasters to conduct free football camps for children

Bengaluru, April 25: Indian Super League team Kerala Blasters’ midfielder CK Vineeth has requested his team to conduct free football camps for children in this summer.
During the inauguration of Kerala Blasters’ summer camp in Malappuram, 29-year-old Vineeth requested his club to make available the training camp, free of cost for children as it is the basic right for every child to play. From nine centres in the district, around 400 children were present in that camp along with their parents.
Apart from being a good footballer, Vineeth is well known for his humanity. Earlier in March, Vineeth created an example after writing 'nil’ in the religion column on his son’s birth certificate. It affected hugely as around 1.25 lakh students from class I to X have kept blank on the caste and religion column of their admission forms.
Meanwhile, Vineeth is going stay at the Kochi-based franchise club for the upcoming season. Goal has confirmed the news that Vineeth is not leaving the club after his meetings with the team management and head coach David James.
Before joining Kerala Blasters, Vineeth was a Bengaluru FC footballer from 2014 to 2017. In 2015 and 2016 seasons of ISL, Vineeth played for Blasters as a loanee midfielder. Before the beginning of 2017/18 season, he signed a two-year contract with the two-time ISL runners-up.
After enduring a struggling season with the team finishing sixth in the 2017/18 ISL and eliminated from the round-of-16 in the inaugural Indian Super Cup, there was the news that Vineeth would leave the club. But finally, he gives a big relief to the club after staying with them.
