Claudio Marchisio wishes to remain at Juventus

Bengaluru, May 4: Despite strong interest from MLS and Chinese Premier League side, Juventus's academy veteran Claudio Marchisio is set to stay put at Turin until his contracts, reports in Italy have claimed. Marchisio for the last two seasons has seen game time hard to come by and his consistent injury issues also has not helped him.
Thus some reports linked him over a move away from his boyhood club and recently some of the reports claimed that the Italian could move to MLS with Montreal Impact as the next potential destination. But according to reports, the Italian now has rejected all such proposals and will meet President Beppe Marotta at the end of the season to clarify the future.
The Italian is supposedly ready to honour his contract which ends in 2020. And despite contributing expertise in the field, the player also reportedly believes he can offer more experience to Juventus dressing room, who are set to lose one of their veteran servants, Gianluigi Buffon this season.
The 32-year-old has played a total of 17 games in all competitions this season and only played a full 90 minutes in a match three times.
Meanwhile, Old Lady's rival Napoli's captain, Marek Hamsik's agent in an interview has denied the rumours of his leaving the side in the coming Summer. The Slovakia midfielder was recently linked over a move away from Naples which suggested that the player could move to China with a luxurious deal if current boss Sarri decides to leave the side, furthermore if the club have a dull transfer window.
But according to his agent, his client is nowhere linked with a move away from the Italian side and the Napoli captain has no intention of leaving the side in future soon. “There is no offer for Hamšík from China. Everyone thinks that the Napoli project is over and that lots of Azzurri players will leave the club this summer. It’s not like that – everything is just speculation at the moment.
“Reina’s contract is about to expire and he wants to move on to another club, but Hamšík has no reason to look elsewhere. Hamšík’s intention has always been to stay in Naples, while in the past few years several big money offers have arrived. However, he is attached to the Azzurri colours, so there is no reason to think that his future lies away from the club.”
