Clubs around Europe on red alert as Ajax wonderkid wants move

Bengaluru, May 10: Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are tracking Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt who wants out of the Dutch capital club as per reports in the Netherlands.
The defender is one the most highly-rated defenders in the world and the big boys from Europeare now on red alert as he has reportedly expressed an interest in moving away from the Amsterdam Arena.
Super agent Mino Raiola represents the Dutch international and informed the Ajax top brass including Marc Overmars and Edwin van der Sar his client wants to leave, claim De Telegraaf.
Ajax look resigned to losing yet another prized asset a year after De Ligt's defensive partner Davinson Sanchez joined Spurs for £42million last summer.
The Dutch giants' valuation of the teenager is much north of the fee agreed for Sanchez, though.
They will hope to spark a summer scramble for the defender who has just completed his first full campaign in the first-team.
Ajax finished runners up in the Dutch top flight for the fourth year in a row and fear the usual break up of their squad based around a talented crop of young players.
Brazilian winger David Neres and goalkeeper Andre Onana also want to move on and the future of Justin Kluivert is uncertain, another player on Raiola’s star-studded client list.
Spurs could be an attractive option for De Ligt, his pal Sanchez has enjoyed a fine debut season in North London and the youngster could replace another ajax graduate Toby Alderweireld who could be leaving this summer.
Spurs have snapped up Davinson Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen from the Dutch giants in recent years and will be hopeful of making another raid on them.
De Ligt would find the pathway to the first-team more difficult at the Etihad with Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Vincent Kompany at Manchester City already.
Barcelona only have Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti as their established central defensive options unless they look to add another experienced stopper in the next transfer window and Camp Nou could be an attractive option for the youngster too.
