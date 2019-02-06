Football

Ashley Cole names best manager he played under at Chelsea - snubs Mourinho

By
Ashley Cole
Ashley Cole recently signed for Derby County

Kolkata, February6: Former England international Ashley Cole named his two favourite managers during his time at Chelsea, but chose to snub Jose Mourinho from the list.

The 38-year-old went on playing eight years for the Blues, winning the Premier League, League Cup, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and four FA Cups.

He played under as many as eight managers during his trophy-laden time but while naming his favourite managers, the recent Derby County signing surprisingly named Luiz Felipe Scolari as the best boss he worked with at Stamford Bridge ahead of all followed by Carlo Ancelotti while ignoring Mourinho completely.

Scolari was sacked just after seven months into his Blues tenure, but Cole claimed that the style of football was the most attractive out of all the managers he played under moreover he helped him get back to his best on the pitch.

"I enjoyed Scolari, Ancelotti. That's probably my favourite two," Cole said in a talk show on Sky Sports.

"I think Scolari, he came at a time when I probably wasn't playing as well as I knew I could when I first came to Chelsea.

"Probably Chelsea fans can agree with me that wasn't the Ashley Cole they knew at Arsenal. So he came and he brought this new lease of life. It was just like playing for Brazil. He said: 'Let's play like Brazil!'

"And he had me bombing up and down against people like Jamie Carragher and Bosingwa on the other side and yeah we kind of had no rules in terms of we could play, we could go where we want, the left and right-back was going at the same time – it's kind of unheard of at times.

"We were playing some great football and then by December we kind of petered out a bit and after that he got the sack. The best football we've ever played in a Chelsea shirt but he got the sack."

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
