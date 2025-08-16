Football Kingsley Coman Bids Emotional Farewell To Bayern Munich After Joining Al-Nassr Kingsley Coman has left Bayern Munich after ten years, signing with Al-Nassr for €30m. He reflects on his successful career at Bayern and looks forward to new challenges. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

Kingsley Coman has expressed his deep connection to Bayern Munich after leaving the club for Al-Nassr. The French winger signed a three-year deal with the Saudi Pro League team, which reportedly paid 30 million euros for him. Coman initially joined Bayern on loan from Juventus in 2015, eventually making 339 appearances and scoring 72 goals for the German side.

During his time at Bayern Munich, Coman was instrumental in their success. He notched up 71 assists and scored the decisive goal in the 2019-20 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. His contributions helped Bayern secure numerous titles, including nine Bundesliga championships and several domestic cups.

Al-Nassr has been active in strengthening their squad ahead of the new season. Coman is their fifth signing, joining notable players like former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez and Portuguese star Joao Felix. Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract with Al-Nassr in June, and Coman joined him at a pre-season camp in Hong Kong.

Before departing for Hong Kong, Coman shared an emotional farewell message on Instagram. He reflected on his decade-long journey with Bayern since arriving as a teenager. "It's hard to believe that nearly 10 years have passed since I first made Munich my home as a 19-year-old," he wrote. He expressed gratitude for the unforgettable memories and success he experienced with the club.

Coman's farewell post highlighted his pride in scoring the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final in Lisbon. He thanked Bayern for being an integral part of his life and wished them continued success in future seasons. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you," he concluded.

Upcoming Challenges for Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr is set to face Al-Ittihad, the reigning Pro League champions, in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Their league campaign kicks off against Al-Taawoun on August 29. With new signings like Coman bolstering their ranks, Al-Nassr aims to make a strong impression this season.

The addition of Kingsley Coman to Al-Nassr's squad marks a significant step for both player and club. As he embarks on this new chapter, Coman carries with him cherished memories from his time at Bayern Munich while looking forward to fresh challenges in Saudi Arabia.