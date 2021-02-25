Comparing Nikola Milenkovic’s 2020-21 numbers to Manchester United's current centre-backs

Bengaluru, Feb 25: Manchester United are still looking to add a new defender this summer who can partner Harry Maguire, with Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly all used at the back this season.
Lindelof is Maguire's most regular partner, but with the Swedish still, very much unconvincing, concerns have been raised over his long-term future. As per some reports, Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic is being watched for the same reason and contacts have already been made.
But how has he been compared to all the United defenders? Here we have taken a look at his 2020-21 numbers with all United centre-backs (Axel Tuanzebe is not included in the list due to his limited minutes)
Minutes played in League
Nikola Milenkovic – 1864
Eric Bailly – 548
Harry Maguire – 2250
Victor Lindelof – 1685
Defensive Contribution
The Serbian is quite good with tackling ability and in fact, is the most successful in comparison to other United defenders this season. His tackling rate stands at 1.6 (80%) per 90 min, which is better than Bailly 0.8 (80%), Maguire 0.8 (72%) and Lindelof 0.8 (61%).
His interception rate, however, is below par among the lot. Milenkovic only has made (1.4) interception this season which is just superior to Lindelof (1.1) but worse than Bailly (1.8) and Maguire (1.7).
However, in terms of aerial ball win, he again has been quite great. He has won 83% of his aerial battles this season so far better than every United defender per 90 min. Maguire stands at (76%), Lindelof (62%), Bailly (60%)- all inferior to the 23-year-old.
Attacking contribution
Given that Solskjaer prefers defenders with ball-playing ability, Milenkovic in this section may have to work hard to adapt to the new system. His passing accuracy (86.5%) is the lowest among the five defenders in comparison. His passing success is close to Maguire with 86.9% but worse than Lindelof (90.4%) and Bailly (87.9%).
He, however, has managed to get into the scoresheet twice, the same number as Maguire but better than Lindelof (1) and Bailly (0).